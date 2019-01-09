WOAC to celebrate Cuban culture with a solo exhibit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents an “Afro Cuban Folklore Art” exhibit, featuring the original paintings of local artist Alberto Hernandez. The exhibit runs through Jan. 27 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. There will be an artist’s reception on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring live music by Cuban band Trova Fusion, along with light refreshments. This event is open to the public.

Hernandez was born in Cuba Libre, Camaguey, Cuba, and came to the United States at a young age; he was raised in Newark. Since his retirement, Hernandez has focused his energy on painting and educating the world about the rich, vibrant and beautiful traditions and culture of Cuba. Hernandez’s most recent exhibit was enjoyed by many this past October at the Newark Arts Festival.

“Mr. Hernandez’s love, respect and pride for his country is seen brilliantly displayed across each canvas that he magically transforms into Cuba!” said Cheryl A. Patterson, who is curating the exhibit with Andy Fernandez.

“This exhibit is an up-close and personal opportunity to experience the Cuban culture through the eyes of a talented local artist,” WOAC Chairwoman Patricia Mitrano said. “Visitors to the exhibit can enjoy a warm and colorful journey in the middle of a cold winter.”

For more information, visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.