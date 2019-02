WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District will hold its 18th annual Music Faculty Concert on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive.

Vocal, instrumental and group performances spanning contemporary, classical and Broadway music will be performed by members of the West Orange School District faculty. Donations will be accepted and will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors who plan to pursue a degree in music.