Celebrating the art of Eleta Caldwell at 1978

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — 1978 Maplewood Arts Center celebrates Black History Month with a tribute exhibit and estate sale featuring the artistic creation of the late Eleta J. Caldwell, which opens Saturday, Jan. 19. An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. This exhibit is curated by Nettie Thomas and Evelyn Graves.

The art of Eleta Caldwell is reflective of a creative life’s journey; she was nurtured and raised in Newark. The focus of her art educational experiences began and culminated in the Newark school system. In a unique trajectory, she graduated from Newark’s Arts High School, became an art teacher there, the head of the art department and the first female principal, as well as the first black principal of her alma mater. Artistically gifted, she believed that education was synonymous with experience and for her teaching and exhibiting went hand in hand. In her own words, creating art while pursuing her teaching was an excellent marriage.

1978 Maplewood Arts Center is located at 1978 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and by appointment by emailing 1978artscenter@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.1978artscenter.org.