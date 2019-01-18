Bloomfield Chorale welcomes new members

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Do you enjoy singing and would like to be a part of an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of others through music? The Bloomfield Chorale is seeking all voices — soprano, alto, tenor and bass — for its spring 2019 season. Drop in at a rehearsal on Tuesday, Jan. 22 or 29, to meet and learn about the group. Practice is in an informal atmosphere. All interested singers are welcome. Previous choral experience and an ability to read music are a plus, but not necessary.

Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Bloomfield Civic Center, 84 Broad St. in Bloomfield.

The Bloomfield Chorale, originally known as the Bloomfield Civic Chorus, was organized in 1933 and is part of the Bloomfield Federation of Music. Since 2008, the chorale has been under the artistic direction of Ruth Hsu, a graduate of Bryn Mawr College with a master’s of music from Westminster Choir College. The chorale’s group of volunteer singers of all ages from Bloomfield and surrounding towns performs a wide variety of music including folk, Americana, classical, pop, holiday, sacred, show tunes and opera. The chorale holds concerts in June and December, and performs at other venues and community events.

For additional information, email bloomfieldchorale@gmail.com, call Ruth Hsu at 973-667-1440 or visit www.facebook.com/bloomfieldchorale.