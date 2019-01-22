LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Arts Council of Livingston will present Jazz at the ACL Gallery, a contemporary jazz performance featuring pianist Bob McHugh, with Roy Cumming on bass and Don Giantomasi on saxophone and flute. The public is invited to hear a fine jazz performance in an intimate space filled with lots of art on Sunday, Jan. 27. Attendees will enjoy light refreshments beginning at 2 p.m., followed by heavy improvisation at 2:30. Admission is charged. Seating is limited. ACL Gallery is located at 2310 Town Center Way in Livingston.