West Orange High School Poetry Out Loud winner crowned

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Orianna Carter was named the 2019 winner at the ninth annual Poetry Out Loud finals on Jan. 16 and will go on to represent the school in the regional competition, to be held at South Orange Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Each student was required to memorize two poems from an approved list. One poem was required to be 25 lines or fewer and the other written by a pre-20th century poet. Scoring was based on accuracy of memorization, physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, and overall performance.

Carter recited “Hip-Hop Ghazal,” by Patricia Smith, and “The Affliction of Richard,” by Robert Bridges. First runner-up was Emily Liew; the other four finalists were Abigail Insana, Raven Walters, Mariana Simpson and Esther Gratia.

This year’s judges were advisers and WOHS teachers Mindy Harvat, Molly Wachtel, Ashley Roxas, Tonio Favetta and Victor Alcindor. A special musical performance by junior Indigo Jackson opened the event and the boys’ step team performed during intermission.

The Poetry Out Loud website describes the vision of the competition as “a contest that encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage.”

The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation have partnered with U.S. state arts agencies to support Poetry Out Loud, which is organized into local, regional, state and national competitions. In 2011, West Orange High School senior Clarissa Lotson advanced to win the competition at the state level.

The event was organized by Escriptus, the English Language Honor Society at the high school. Selam Woldai, Mike Petros and Morgan Clark served as masters of ceremony and hosts for the event, which was held in the Little Theater.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD