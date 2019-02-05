CHS senior displays photography at Kean University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Arts Administrators of New Jersey hosted the 31st annual High School Art Exhibit on Jan. 27 at Kean University, where students from 36 New Jersey high schools, representing more than 10 counties, had works of art displayed at this statewide event.

Among these talented students was Columbia High School senior photography student Maxwell Edwards, whose photograph “Comb Fixtures” was well-received by students, parents, educators and other aesthete viewers browsing the gallery.

Photos Courtesy of James Manno