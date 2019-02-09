‘Bubbly Black Girl’ staged at Burgdorff

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Progressive Theater, in collaboration with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, presents “The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin,” by Kristen Childs, at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m.

This coming-of-age story shows the challenges of being a young, black, female artist in the United States while entertaining with toe-tapping song and dance. The Saturday evening performance will be followed by a talk-back reception in the Burgdorff Community Room and the Sunday afternoon talk-back at 3:30 p.m. will be led by the CCR.

Admission is charged; tickets are available at gregoryomarosborne.com. Be aware that some language may be inappropriate for children under high school age.