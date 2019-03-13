‘Introspection’ at WO Arts Center

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Center will present Rosario D’Rivera’s “Introspection,” a show examining one’s own consciousness, thoughts and feelings. The process relies exclusively on observation of one’s mental state, while in a spiritual context, it may refer to the examination of one’s soul.

The exhibit will run from April 1 to 28, with an artist reception on Saturday, April 13, from 3 to 6 p.m., with musical guest The Juan Ruiz Trio; the first 50 guests at the reception will receive a free copy of Ruiz’s new CD.

The West Orange Arts Center is located 551 Valley Road.