WOHS ‘Diverse Voices’ dance performance set for Feb. 21

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A thrilling West Orange High School dance performance, “Diverse Voices,” will be Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 51 Conforti Ave. The performance is free and open to the community.

“We started the process of unpacking what ‘diversity’ meant to each class and came up with large concepts that became the umbrellas of each of our dances,” dance teacher Melissa Sande said. “The classes decided that culture, viewpoints and community were going to be what we wanted to represent through our dances in the concert. This year the concert is going to follow an evening-length format, where the dances run continuously into one another, much like you would see at a professional dance concert.”

As the WOHS dance program continues to develop and grow, this year Advanced Dance was added to the curriculum.

“The concert will be a mix of dances performed by the second level class, Dance Performance Skills, and Advanced Dance,” Sande said.