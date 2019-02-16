WOAC to showcase work from local high school students in exhibit

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Through a partnership with the Visual and Performing Arts Program at West Orange High School, the West Orange Arts Council’s latest show will feature rising stars from Saturday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, March 24. A reception will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road.

The exhibit will feature the work of AP Studio Art students at WOHS, including juniors Brandon Andrade, Olivia Callender, Ruth Donagher, Tricia Garchitorena, Christina Gilio-Malabre, Cassidy Joyce, Ari Latchman and Jack Mault, and seniors Elizabeth Berwind, Kate Dickman, Elijah Evans, Proggya Paromita, Emily Sarett and Jasmine Torruella.

This is the third year the show is being coordinated by WOAC board members Lisa Suss and Frank Niccoletti, working with WOHS Visual and Performing Arts Director Louis Quagliato and AP art teacher Heather Young. Prior to the show, the art students receive instruction on display and presentation by Suss, who is also the gallery manager of The Gaelen Galleries at the JCC MetroWest, also in West Orange.

For more information, visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.

