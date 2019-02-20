WO filmmaker selected for Garden State Film Festival

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Garden State Film Festival announced Feb. 11 that the film “Daydreamer,” produced and with music by West Orange resident Michael Vignola, and directed by Timothy Parsons, will screen at the 2019 Garden State Film Festival in Asbury Park.

“Daydreamer” follows a young man’s journey as he relentlessly searches for creative fulfillment. Watch a teaser for the film at https://youtu.be/yiVAsWjt8gc.

“We are extremely proud to present ‘Daydreamer’ as a part of our 17th annual film festival in Asbury Park, and to showcase the exceptional talent from our state, as well as serve as a launching pad for the next generation of filmmaker,” GSFF Executive Director Lauren Concar Sheehy said.

The film will be screened Saturday, March 30, at 2:30 p.m. at Berkeley Hotel, Continental Room, during the Garden State Film Festival, which runs from March 27 through 31. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.gsff.org/tickets/ and at festival box offices at each venue. For more information, visit www.gsff.org.