Luna Gallery to feature work of Montclair artist

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage is now featuring the acrylic paintings and other artwork by Montclair visual artist Carrie Emma in its gallery, with an opening celebration on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition will be displayed through Sunday, March 3, culminating in the auctioning off of a new large-format painting at the Luna Dinner Series fundraising event that evening.

Emma is an English-born artist who creates art in multiple media using fabric, papier-mache, canvas and rocks. Often made from found objects or recycled materials, her work is “alive with color and energy,” according to Liz Donovan in Morris/Essex Health & Life.

“I love color, texture, patterns. I’m constantly inspired by nature. I literally can’t walk my dog without finding something beautiful that captures my attention and I have to stop and take a picture. I’m happiest working in my studio, music blaring, sun on my back, and my hands covered in paint, glue or sequins!” Emma said.

Emma graduated from the central Saint Martins School of Art and Design in London, England, with a degree in fashion and print, and was a senior print artist for a designer in New York City for many years. In addition to creating her own artwork, Emma shares her talents with local children in after-school programs. For more information on her work, visit www.carrieemma.com.

The Luna Gallery will be open one hour prior to performances of “Roan @ the Gates” and by appointment with the Luna Stage office. The exhibition will also be on display during the Luna Dinner Series event on Sunday, March 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.