UPCWO to present ‘The Ever After – A Musical’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The United Presbyterian Church of West Orange will present its Children’s Theater production of “The Ever After – A Musical” on Saturday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, Feb. 24, beginning at 3 p.m. at 20 Old Indian Road.

The show is performed by an adult cast and is a parody of daytime TV talk shows, gathering together several fairy tale adversaries to bring about reconciliation. Get ready to laugh as Cinderella and her stepsisters, Snow White and the Evil Queen, the Magic Mirror, relationship therapist Jiminy Cricket, and a prince turning back into a frog resolve their issues on the air. The 50-minute musical is punctuated by questions from obnoxious studio audience members and silly infomercials for fairy tale-related products.

General admission will be collected at the door. For more information, call 973-951-6939.