SOPAC launches MEMBERSHIP 2020

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — SOPAC has launched MEMBERSHIP 2020, a membership drive with the goal of doubling SOPAC’s household membership by the end of 2020. As part of the launch SOPAC has introduced a brand-new membership program, featuring added member benefits and levels, providing members with the opportunity to customize their SOPAC experience and reap even more value than before.

Some benefits include: pre-sale access to tickets, invitations to exclusive member events, complimentary ticket offers, ticket discounts and more.

“With the launch of MEMBERSHIP 2020 we hope to bring the community closer to SOPAC,” Executive Director Mark Packer said. “What many people don’t realize is that by buying into our membership program, not only are they receiving valuable benefits, but they’re also making a tax-deductible contribution to SOPAC, which means that our members play an integral role in forwarding SOPAC’s charitable mission to bring world-class artists, like Aaron Neville, Max Weinberg and Oleta Adams, to our intimate stage and community. Member support is also a vital part of helping SOPAC provide arts education programs that touch the lives of over 10,000 local children each year.”

Community partnerships will play a key role in helping SOPAC reach its goal of 2,020 members by 2020.

SOPAC staff have reached out to other nonprofit organizations in the Essex area to help build a sense of community and to offer benefits that will provide enhanced arts experiences for the partner organization. Attendees of JCC MetroWest’s cultural programming will be the first to experience a free three-month trial membership with SOPAC.

“The JCC’s partnership with SOPAC is a welcome and added value for our patrons, and we are thrilled to open the door to the many benefits and cultural experiences that SOPAC offers,” JCC MetroWest CEO Stuart Raynor said.

To find out more about becoming a SOPAC member, visit www.sopacnow.org/member or call 973-712-4102.