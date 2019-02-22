Mountaineer Master Chef Competition coming to WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Tarnoff cafeteria will once again be the setting for the popular “Master Chef Competition” on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. The fundraiser for the Principal’s Scholarship Fund will feature teams of community members, local elected officials, Sodexo chefs and West Orange High School culinary students.

From mystery ingredients to time crunches, teams will attempt to outdo each other in appetizers, entrees and desserts. Principal Hayden Moore will emcee the “Food Network”-style event as teams race to win the title of “Mountaineer Master Chef.”

Admission is charged, and includes a buffet dinner; the event is being partially underwritten by Sodexo. Contact Ann Cupo at Anncupo@verizon.net to make your reservations.