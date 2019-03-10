Acclaimed jazz musician Emmet Cohen at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Sunday, March 24, at 2:30 p.m., at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston, TBA Prime Time will present “Jews and All That Jazz,” featuring acclaimed jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, a native of Montclair. This program will also celebrate Rabbi Clifford Kulwin’s 20 years at TBA.

A powerful and charismatic performer, Cohen possesses wide-ranging talents that are reinvigorating the contemporary arts world both domestically and internationally and are received enthusiastically worldwide.

Light refreshments will be served. Admission is charged. All are welcome to attend. Register in advance at www.tbanj.org or 973-994-2290.