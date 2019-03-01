Rent Party lineup brings some big voices

Photo Courtesy of Mike White
Shemekia Copeland will perform at The Woodland as part of Rent Party on March 8.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Rent Party, the area nonprofit that works to combat hunger in the South Orange-Maplewood community, holds monthly concerts at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Admission is charged and all proceeds go to help fight hunger.

On Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m., hear Shemekia Copeland, with special guests Shark Hat, and on Friday, April 12, at 8 p.m., hear Marshall Crenshaw, with special guests Fond Farewells.

Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com. Visit www.rentpartylive.com for more information.

