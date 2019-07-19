JCC MetroWest announces winners of 20th annual Gaelen show

WEST ORANGE, NJ — JCC MetroWest has announced the winners of the 20th annual Gaelen Juried Art Show & Sale. Awards were presented for Best in Show, as well as best and honorable mention in each category. Best in Show was awarded to Susan Holford’s mixed media piece, “Mardi Gras AM Celebrations.” The distinguished jurors included Matt Gosser, NJIT professor and NJIT Gallery director; Jeri Greenberg, renowned pastelist and pastel instructor; and Virginia Schaeffer Block, artist and founder of Studio Montclair.

The show is free and open to the public; it runs through Sunday, July 28, at the Gaelen Gallery West, Aidekman Family Campus, 901 Route 10 East, Whippany. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and select Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hours may vary, so call ahead at 973-929-3167. To purchase or for further information, contact Lisa Suss at 973-530-3413 or lsuss@jccmetrowest.org.

The annual Gaelen Juried Art Show & Sale is the continued realization of Audrey and Norbert Gaelen’s dream to offer talented and creative artists a unique and prestigious venue for their art. It is highly selective with 45 artists from the greater MetroWest area represented by more than 80 works of art, with most of the show’s art available for purchase.

Winners will be exhibited at galleries located at JCC MetroWest, Leon & Toby Cooperman Campus is located at 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, throughout the 2019-2020 Gaelen Arts season. Winners are: