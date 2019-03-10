American Theater Group announces non-Equity auditions for show

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — American Theater Group, SOPAC’s professional Equity theater company in-residence, will hold auditions for non-Equity actors for the musical “The Bridges of Madison County,” by Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman, based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller. The performances will take place at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in June. The musical will be directed and choreographed by Merete Muenter with musical direction by Brent Sawyer and conducted by Keith Levenson.

The auditions will be held at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way in South Orange on Sunday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Auditioners will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and should prepare 32 bars of a contemporary musical theater song that shows their range and personality. A cappella singing will not be permitted and candidates must bring sheet music in the appropriate key, hole-punched, double-sided and in a binder for the accompanist. They may be asked to read sides from the show. Auditioners should dress in comfortable shoes and clothing, as they will be given a dance combination to learn. Roles available for non-Equity actors are two high school characters, one male and one female; and six adult characters, three male and three female.

The character breakdown, sides for auditions and more details can be found at americantheatergroup.org/auditions.html.