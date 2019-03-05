Walsh Gallery to host panel discussion art and science

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Walsh Gallery at Seton Hall University will host a panel discussion on art-science dialogues in the 21st century on Friday, March 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The panel discussion is an interdisciplinary program in association with the “Strange Attractors” exhibition. It explores the intersection of art and science in the current era of increasing interdisciplinary dialogue. Both the panel and exhibition were conceived as an extension of a symposium hosted at New York City’s CUE Art Foundation in November 2017 that addressed ways in which an art-science alliance might contribute to the larger cultural discourse.

Panelists include: Luis Schettino, associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Lafayette College; Farzad Mahootian, a philosopher and religious studies scholar and faculty of liberal studies, New York University; and Carrie Rohman, author of “Choreographies of the Living” and associate professor of English at Lafayette College. The panel will be moderated by Taney Roniger.

The objective of the panel and exhibition is to consider ways in which the arts and sciences might join forces to pursue common goals. Both are designed to foster a creative space in which students, artists, scholars and members of the community can engage with art through interdisciplinary frameworks.

The panel discussion and exhibition are free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the panel will be rescheduled to March 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.