Columbia students win Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Five Columbia High School students are among those being recognized for their art and writing by the Northern New Jersey Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Senior Mary Arevalo won 10 awards — two Gold Key, two Silver Key and five honorable mentions in photography, one Gold Key in mixed media and one honorable mention in sculpture; senior Max Goldstein won four awards — two Silver Key and two honorable mentions for photography; and sophomore Elizabeth Crofton received an honorable mention for drawing and illustration.

The CHS artists were honored with other winners from the Northern New Jersey Region on Feb. 28 at the awards ceremony and opening reception at the Montclair Museum of Art. One of Arevalo’s Gold Key awards will be on display with other regional Gold Key winners at the museum until March 17.

In the Scholastic Writing Awards, CHS junior Cameron Lipp won silver and honorable mention for poetry, and sophomore Skylar Yarter received and an honorable mention for a short story. Additionally, South Orange Middle School student E. Clay Karis won honorable mention for poetry. The writers will be honored at the Newark Public Library on March 19.

According to the The Scholastic Awards website, the judges look for work that demonstrates originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. According to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards website, since 1923, the Awards have recognized some of America’s most celebrated artists while they were teenagers, including: Andy Warhol, Zac Posen, Idelle Weber, Ken Burns, Luis Jimenez and Kay WalkingStick.

Art and writing submissions are judged first at the regional level by affiliate partner organizations. Students who receive Gold Key, Silver Key and honorable mention awards are celebrated in local exhibitions and ceremonies across the country and Gold Key works automatically advance to the national level, where they are judged for national awards.