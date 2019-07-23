Grant funds cabaret performances for seniors

SUMMIT, NJ — Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, the professional theater in residence at Oakes Center in Summit, has received a grant from the Wallerstein Foundation for Geriatric Life Improvement that will enable them to present eight free performances of their touring cabaret for area seniors.

Dreamcatcher singers Laura Ekstrand of Livingston, Vanessa Parvin of Maplewood and Daaimah Talley of Plainfield will be accompanied by pianist Dan Crisci of Maplewood in a cabaret of songs from “The Great American Songbook” that include such favorites as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Accentuate the Positive” and “It Had to Be You.”

Essex County performances will be held at Daughters of Israel in West Orange, Village Apartments in South Orange and Jewish Federation Plaza in West Orange.

For more information on Dreamcatcher, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher at 908-514-9654.