Three West Orange students perform in ‘Luna’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Three young people from West Orange participated in the selective StudioLuna Summer Performance Conservatory and are being featured in the conservatory’s production of Ramon Esquivel’s “Luna.” West Orange students Giancarlo Minervino, Sundiata Cooper-Caraballo and Simone Dalencourt are being featured in the family-friendly, bilingual play in Spanish and English, which concludes its two-week run on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, at 11 a.m.

“Luna” tells the funny and hopeful story of Soledad, who sings and dances with the stars and moon every night. Her family is always on the move, so it’s easier to talk to Luna, the moon, than to other children. But Soledad has always wanted to have human friends, so one day she tries something new. This universal tale will speak to everyone who has ever struggled to make friends and keep them.

The play is the culmination of the students’ engagement in StudioLuna’s Summer Performance Conservatory, an audition-only, four-week program that allows performers between the ages of 11 and 17 to build individual technique, learn about themselves as performers, explore their own abilities and refine their skills. The conservatory experience culminates in a fully-produced production on Luna’s Main Stage, which also tours to summer programs, libraries and schools in surrounding communities.