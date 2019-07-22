WOAC presents ‘Street Art at the Market’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council, in collaboration with the West Orange Farmers Market and Downtown West Orange Alliance, presents “Street Art at the Market,” a community chalking activity on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 80 Main St. The community is invited to participate or watch the transformation of the pavement into art.

The event is being organized by WOAC board member Brian Convery, who coordinates gallery and pop up shows in New Jersey, New York, Chicago and London.

“The idea of chalk art really reaches all,” Convery said. “What starts out as typically a child’s tool for making sidewalk art becomes an all inclusive event, where anyone who wishes to be a chalk rockstar can participate.”

“Street Art at the Market” is designed to be inclusive and about human unity and connection. An optional suggested donation will be used to support additional WOAC events.

“This event is part of our mission to celebrate the arts and artists and engage our community with workshops, exhibits and innovative activities,” WOAC board Chairwoman Patricia Mitrano said.