WOHS Dance performs ‘Diverse Voices’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the second year, the West Orange High School dance program highlighted the talents of students in a variety of dance forms and styles at the “Diverse Voices” performance on Feb. 21.

The dance program has grown into a full four-year program under the leadership of teacher Melissa Sande, and students have developed into trained dancers. Several of the performances were choreographed by the students themselves, and the theme of the evening, “Diverse Voices,” reflected the diversity of the students — and the world — culturally, racially and philosophically.

Classical, modern, African and Latino dance, as well as hip-hop, were part of the program, which also aligns with curriculum requirements for graduation. In fact, students that continue through the AP dance programs can receive up to five college credits.

Sound and lighting by Lauren Grof-Tisza enhanced the experience and helped set the tone for the music and performances.

“The dance program was incredible,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “I am so proud of our students and of all their hard work. They represented the spirit of diversity that is part of West Orange High School as well.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD