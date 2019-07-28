EC Summer Players Orchestra to put on Aug. 4 free concert

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Essex County Summer Players Orchestra will have its 19th annual free summer concert on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. at Livingston High School, 30 Robert Harp Drive, Livingston. Nate White will lead the orchestra in playing the music of Otto Nicolai, Hubert Parry and Antonin Dvorak.

The orchestra consists of members from many different local community orchestras who gather together in the summer when their home orchestras take a break! ECSPO musicians also play in the Livingston Symphony, the South Orange Symphony, the Summit Symphony, the Society of Musical Arts Orchestra, the New Sussex Symphony, the Freelance Ensemble Arts Orchestra, the New Jersey Youth Orchestra and others.

For more information, visit ecsporchestra.wixsite.com/ecsporchestra or email ecsponj@gmail.com.