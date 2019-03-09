Essex County cleans up 2019 JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — JerseyArts.com has tallied the results from the nearly 14,000 ballots cast in the 2019 People’s Choice Awards and Essex County organizations and venues overwhelmingly came out on top, especially in Montclair. In fact, of the 19 categories, only two winners weren’t from Essex County.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark won Favorite Large Performing Arts Center; South Orange Performing Arts Center won Favorite Small Performing Arts Center; Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn won Favorite Large Theatre to See a Musical; Luna Stage in West Orange won Favorite Small Theatre; Opera Theatre of Montclair won Favorite Opera Company; New Jersey Ballet in Livingston won Favorite Ballet Company; New Jersey Tap Ensemble in Bloomfield won Favorite Modern/Cultural Dance Company; New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in Newark won Favorite Symphony/Orchestra; Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir in Millburn won Favorite Choral Group; Studio Montclair won Favorite Art Gallery; Jazz House Kids Summer Workshop in Montclair won Favorite Performing Arts Camp; Montclair Art Museum’s SummerART Camp won Favorite Visual Arts Camp; Montclair Art Museum Yard School of Art won Favorite Adult Art Class; Montclair Jazz Festival won Favorite Music Festival; Montclair Film Festival won Favorite Film Festival; Newark Arts Festival won Favorite Visual Arts Festival; and Montclair won Favorite Downtown Arts District.

Outside Essex County, McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton won Favorite Large Theatre to See a Play and Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton won Favorite Art Museum.

Additionally, three honorable mentions were awarded: Favorite Central Jersey Performing Arts Center to State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick; Favorite South Jersey Symphony/Orchestra to Bay Atlantic Symphony in Atlantic City; and Favorite North Jersey Art Museum to Newark Museum.