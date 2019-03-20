WOHS to present ‘Mamma Mia!’ in April

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School will present spring musical “Mamma Mia!” from Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7. Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s performance will begin at 2 p.m. A special senior citizen performance will be on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m.; there is no charge for this performance.

The show is about 20-year-old Sophie Anderson, who is about to be married on an idyllic Greek Island where she has been raised by single mother, Donna, who runs a hotel there. Donna, a former singer with a girl band, Donna and the Dynamos, has her old friends there to help plan the wedding. Sophie discovers Donna’s diary and learns that three men her mother had been involved with might be her father, and she decides to invite them to the wedding to try and find out who it is. With the songs of ABBA helping to tell the story, the audience will hope to learn the identity of Sophie’s real father but will find that Sophie may have gotten three dads instead.

Admission is charged for all performances except the senior citizens performance. This play is most appropriate for children ages 12 and older. For more information, contact wohstheater@westorangeschools.org.