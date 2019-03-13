BOE recognizes outstanding students, teachers

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At its Feb. 25 meeting, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education recognized several students and employees for their recent accomplishments.

Columbia High School senior Danielle Samake received an honorable mention at the Johns Hopkins University Model United Nations Conference.

A National Merit Scholarship Program certificate of merit awarded to Michael A. Vernon, who has advanced to being a 2019 finalist by demonstrating through distinguished performance high potential for future academic accomplishment.

CHS senior Maxwell Edwards had his photograph, “Comb Fixtures,” featured in the 31st annual High School Art Exhibit hosted by the Arts Administrators of New Jersey at Kean University, along with students from 35 other New Jersey high schools.

South Orange Middle School student Clay Hudson’s work has been chosen by the Out Of Eden Learn organization to be shared through their social media platforms. The task was a personal investigation into family history and immigration connected to National Geographic journalist Paul Salopek’s journey on foot across the globe. Clay created a Soundcloud of his family’s immigration history, featuring several members of his family and several generations, incorporating storytelling and music.

Jefferson Elementary School third-graders Gabriel Fish and Trinity Cole were chosen to exhibit their work at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Students and their families were invited to a reception at NJPAC on Feb. 17 to be recognized. Gabriel and Trinity are instructed in art by teacher Eve McNally.

Principal on special assignment Elizabeth Aaron has been invited and now serves on both the Montclair University School of Education Leadership Advisory Board and William Paterson University Clinical Advisory Board, representing SOMSD to those bodies and advising on matters related to undergraduate and graduate education and student teaching experiences.

Nearly 100 CHS juniors were inducted into the CHS National Honor Society: Hazel Allison-Way, Walter Ankner, Hannah Anthony, Ryanne Barrett, Thandiwe Bernard, Amelia Boose, Grace Bratter, Hannah Brownstein, Max Bryant, Jessica Canning, Paige Carlson, Karley Chambers, Cecilia Clarke, Eleanor Clarke, Ivor Clarke, Alice Condry-Power, Max Crosby, Jonathan Cutler, Brian da Silva, Elizabeth DeLuca, Mia Deutsch, Jessica Deves, Finley Donachie, Zachary Doubek, Sasha DuBose, Sainya English, Julia Erickson, Julia Ethan, Evan Fagan, Jamie Fastov, Samuel Fleetwood, Aniyah Florio, Michelle Forbes, Lucy Gagne, Ayane Garrison, Frenchesca Gerard, Jeremy Giles, Alexander Glynn, Ethan Goldman, Ellis Gordon, Noah Haniph, Hudson Hassler, Bryn Healy, Emma Herrero, Olivia Hirsch, Madeline Hollenbeck, Annabelle Jin-Hendel, Archie Jones, Aurianne Konan, Maya Krauss, Zubin Kremer Guha, Margaret Lahey, Caroline Leonard, Carly Lerman, Margot Levy, Joe Lintern, Cameron Lipp, Olivia Marcus, Clara McCourt, Joshua Meisels, Olivia Miller, Jordan Miller, Jordan Muhammad, Molly O’Connell, Tate Olitt, Andrew Payne, Maya Peiris, Ainsley Pierson, Imogen Pranger, Abigail Ratner, Timothy Rohan, Sari Rosenberg, Poe Rosenberg, Annabelle Roses, Daniella Rothstein, Julianna Rufolo, Lara Rufolo, Danielle Samake, Lucy Samek, William Schabacker, Zoe Selesnick, Kiran Sharma, Nicholas Shires, Jakob Slade, Sarah Solomon, Avery Soupios, Alexa Stephan, Abigail Strugger, Ben Svitavsky, Olivia VandeVusse, Eloise Wendt, Jesse Whelan-Small, Annabelle Williams, Isabel Wolter, Julia Young, Martina Zacker, Lila Zinner and Noori Zubieta.