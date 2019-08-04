Hot pavement, fresh produce, chalk art at Farmers Market

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council took advantage of the good weather on July 27 by setting up shop on the pavement at the West Orange Farmers Market and asking residents to add their artwork to the ground. The chalk art idea was the brainchild of WOAC member Brian “Booey” Convery, and adults and children alike got their hands dirty and doodled together.

“It’s fun because it’s not permanent,” Convery said in an interview with the West Orange Chronicle at the event. “This is something that everyone can get their hands on. We’re really using children’s tools, and are able to learn from the children to do some cool things.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic