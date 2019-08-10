WOAC presents ‘Artists of the Oranges’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present “Artists of the Oranges,” by Jim Horton, from Aug. 17 to Sept. 14 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. A reception will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m.

“Artists of the Oranges” is an exhibit of digital portraits of working artists on-location in their creative environments or studios as seen through the lens of Jim Horton, a West Orange photographer. Horton photographed 15 women and men working in a variety of media and invited them to provide a sample of their work to be placed next to their portraits.

Featured artists are: Reinaldo “Rey” Arvelo, oil on paper; Carol Black-Lemon, acrylics and mixed media; Sarah Canfield, oil, pastel, photography and mixed media; Ronald Freeman, charcoal, oil, pastels, watercolor and ink; Kathleen Heron, drawing, mixed media, assemblage and painting; George Kopp, photography; Kevin Lai, fashion design; Beverly McCutcheon, mixed media collage; Denis Orloff, acrylics and watercolors; Amelia Panico, photography and book arts; Heidi Sussman, mixed media, photography, encaustics and acrylics; April Tracey, digital printmaking; Jennie Traill Schaeffer, oils and watercolors; Ann Vollum, stitchery; and Amy Wax, graphite pencil on white paper.

“This exhibit celebrates the artist next door and the vibrant art scene in the Oranges,” Horton said. “It was a pleasure to meet these talented individuals, to learn about their work and to photograph them in their studios. I hope visitors to the exhibit will come away with a new appreciation for the creativity and craft surrounding them.”

“Artists of the Oranges” will be on view until Saturday, Sept. 14. Gallery hours are Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit www.woarts.org.