Django A Gogo returns to Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Award-winning musician Stephane Wrembel, in association with The Woodland in Maplewood and The Town Hall in New York City, presents Django A Gogo 2019, a week-long celebration of legendary Gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, from Tuesday, April 23, through Saturday, April 27. Wrembel, most known for his Grammy Award-winning composition “Bistro Fada” from the Academy Award-winning Woody Allen movie “Midnight In Paris” is one of the preeminent guitarists specialized in the Reinhardt style.

Django A Gogo 2019 includes an intensive six-day guitar camp and performances at The Woodland and Town Hall.

The main event for Django A Gogo 2019 at The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St. in NYC, on Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. will present some of the best performers in the world. This year, Wrembel is bringing a world-class team of French guitarists: Reinhardt’s great-grandson Simba Baumgartner, Raphael Fays, Serge Krief, David Gastine, Ezeckiel Krief and Lior Krief. Additional musicians Josh Kaye, Thor Jensen, Daisy Castro, David Langlois, Ari Folman-Cohen and Nick Anderson will comprise the amazing array of talent on the legendary stage of The Town Hall. This event is open to patrons of all ages. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 212-997-6661 or visit thetownhall.org.

The shows at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, include the following:

Wednesday, April 24, at 8 p.m., Stephane Wrembel Band: The Django Experiment, including Wrembel, Thor Jensen, Nick Anderson, Ari Folman-Cohen, Nick Driscoll and special guests, will perform a thousand-year journey from the desert to the Gypsy camps of France;

Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m., patrons will explore Reinhardt’s music with Gypsy guitar genius Simba Baumgartner and violin virtuoso Daisy Castro. Special guests include Ari Folman-Cohen, David Gastine, Josh Kaye and Scott Kettner;

Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m., the Krief Brothers, Lior and Ezeckiel, who possess an extraordinary level of virtuosity — the art of the guitar in its supreme form — will perform with special guests Stephane Wrembel, Nick Driscoll, Josh Kaye, Julian Smith, Serge Krief and more.

These events are open to patrons of all ages. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 973-843-7157 or visit thewoodlandnj.com.