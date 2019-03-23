Become a charter member of the WO Community Band

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Attention all area band musicians! Are you an active musician looking for a place to play? Are you looking for a reason to pull your instrument out of the closet and start playing again? Do you want to recapture your days playing in concert band in high school or college? Join the West Orange Community Band!

Weekly rehearsals will begin Wednesday, April 3, and run through the end of October.

Concerts are planned for July, August and October.

Contact Steve Kimmons, the founder and musical director of the West Orange Community Band, at stevekimmons@verizon.net for more information on joining.

The WOCB is sponsored by the West Orange Department of Recreation, with additional support from West Orange Public Schools.