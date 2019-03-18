‘Likely Stories’ will be March 25 at The Woodland

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “Likely Stories,” the show in which actors read short stories on stage, returns Monday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. For 15 years, “Likely Stories” has brought Maplewood and South Orange the exuberance, hilarity and profundity of short stories that challenge audience members to experience something new.

This year’s readers are Sipiwe Moyo of “Orange is the New Black”; Julie Burstein of NPR and TED TALKS; Robert DuSold, a Broadway performer and creative producer; and Emily Zacharias, a director and Broadway veteran. They’ll bring to life powerful, moving short stories by William Trevor, Nathan Englander and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

There will be a wine-and-dessert after party with the performers. To purchase tickets, visit somadultschool.org or call 973-378-7620.