Parnassian Society to present ‘New Works/New Voices’

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For a second year in a row, Columbia High School’s theater group, The Parnassian Society, has partnered with the American Theater Group, now in residence at the South Orange Performing Arts Center; The Stages Festival; and New Jersey Theatre Alliance to present “New Works/New Voices,” original short plays written by CHS students Zaria Berry, Adunni Charles, Anita Freedson-Jackson, Max Goldstein, Jennilee Jean Pierre, Merav Mandel, Mya Roman, Annabelle Roses, Rae Spence-Dawkins and Max Sundue.

The works will be performed by professional actors at SOPAC on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. These new works were the first foray into the world of playwriting for these students. The students have been working with CHS English teacher Janet Bustrin and Jim Ligon, professional actor, writer, director and an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Montclair State University. For the last six weeks, they have been writing, collaborating and honing their work.