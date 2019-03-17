Lots of great art on the horizon at 1978

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — 1978 Maplewood Arts Center, located at 1978 Springfield Ave., has a slew of upcoming events and exhibitions to delight local art lovers. Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. and by appointment at 1978artscenter@gmail.com. For more about this exhibit and 1978, visit www.1978artscenter.org.

“A Retrospective of the Art of Russell A. Murray” will open Saturday, March 23, and run through April 27. This exhibit is curated by Onnie Strother and Warren Murray. The opening reception will be Saturday, March 30, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The 2019 Woman in Media-Newark’s Women’s History Month Film Festival “Voices in Black and White” will be Thursday, April 4, at 5 p.m. The three selected films include: “Bridge/Refrain,” “Dogana/Chapti” and “Solace”; the first two films are approximately 10 minutes each and the third is approximately 90 minutes. Space is limited and seating is first-come, first-served. There is no admission fee and there will be a discussion immediately following the screening. For more information, visit www.wim-n.com or email info@wim-n.com.

“Man Made,” an exhibit of sculptures by five male artists working in various materials and methods, opens Sunday, May 5, and runs through June 2. The opening reception for this exhibit, which is curated by Nette Forne Thomas, will be announced.

The center’s 16th annual watercolor exhibit will open Saturday, June 8. The talented watercolor students’ paintings from Evelyn Graves’ popular classes will be on display until Sunday, June 23. The opening reception will be Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 5 p.m.