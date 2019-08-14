SO to host 2nd Kenny Graham Round-Robin Doubles Invitational

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs will host its second tennis competition in honor of Kenneth Allen Graham, a dedicated lifelong resident of South Orange and a true ambassador for the game of tennis.

The tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 28, with a rain date of Sept. 29, on the Kenny Graham Courts in Meadowland Park, adjacent to the Baird Community Center.

Tournament events include: men’s 45 and over doubles from 8 to 11 a.m., with finals from 3 to 4 p.m.; women’s 45 and over doubles from 8 to 11 a.m., with finals from 3 to 4 p.m.; men’s open doubles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with finals from 4 to 5 p.m.; and women’s open doubles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with finals from 4 to 5 p.m.

Tournament guidelines are: eight teams per event and players may enter only one event; no seeds, instead there will be soft placement according to rank/level selected upon registration; nine games per match, one point per game won, three preliminary matches and one final; trophies/medals for first-place and second-place winners; and tennis balls and light refreshments will be provided for players and event staff. Entry is charged; register online at https://secure.rec1.com/NJ/south-orange-village-township-nj/catalog.

Questions regarding the tennis tournament can be directed to tournament directors Juan Davies at jndvsj@aol.com or 862-485-4678 or Bob Bynum at bob@bbmpt.com or 973-477-3368. Registration questions can be directed to the Department of Recreation at 973-378-7754, ext. 2.