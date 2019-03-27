SOMSD students show artistic excellence

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — South Orange and Maplewood students were recently recognized for their artistic prowess in several venues.

For Youth Art Month, Jefferson Elementary art teacher Eva McNally had six student artists chosen to display their work at the Hall of Records in Newark. These top-knotch students are: Vogel Brutus Jr., Gillian Crawford, Joseph Kerner, Cassia Luhrman, Ben Spilberg and Jake Whitehead.

Back in February, Jefferson Elementary third-graders Trinity Cole and Gabriel Fish were celebrated at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, where their artwork will be on exhibit for three months.

Lastly, this March, the Essex County Education Association hosted its 22nd annual arts expo at Livingston Mall, featuring artwork and live performances from students throughout the county. Marshall Elementary art teacher Jessica Fong had 17 students in the exhibition: Cormac Anderson-Hart, Liesel Loikits, Eva Maloney, Elliott Peterson, Esme Levy, Hadley Anania, Felix Stone, Shay Drucker, Ian DiCanio, Nayeli Lenochan, Gavin Pearce, Maxwell Fong, Cassandra Gasspard, Henry Roth, Malcolm Hall, Chiara Wright and Naomi Chow.

McNally had 23 Jefferson students in the exhibition: Finn Egan-Liang, Dae Kavanaugh, Jayla Rowe, Livia Ferguson, Mia Johmann, Idemudia Omofomah, Chioma Okafor, Ky Kuperman, Aviram Livneh, Theo Sinyak, Lucy D’Orazio, Dominique Farrell, Peyton Edge, Amelia Burroughs, Joel Hector Jr., Alexandria Auth, Rafael Griffiths, Shana Zhu, Marley Rosen, Lily Yazdan, Tallulah Thatcher-Keane, Thirusan Thureskumar and Hannah Schwartz.

Tuscan Elementary art teacher Andrew Dean had several students, from kindergarteners through third-graders, exhibit two collaborative self-portrait panels.

Maplewood Middle School art teacher Michele Reisman had 13 students in the exhibition: sixth-graders Anaya Center, Charley Drechsler, Hailey Freeman, Amina Jones, Kaelyn Matsushita, Camryn Jones and Violet O’Hara; and eighth-graders Dylan Carthens, Ellery Sampson, Madison Moskowitz, Caroline Pisciotta, Della Zimmerman and August Reynolds Vickberg.

Columbia High School art teacher Alexandra Cappucci had Anthony Ruiz exhibit his work; and CHS art teacher Karen Murphy had seven students in the exhibition: Lily Austin, Dara Brownstein, Olivia Chung, Abreham Gebremariam, Lucia Guerrieri, Sofia Perales-Buck and Andre Timmons.

Photos Courtesy of James Manno