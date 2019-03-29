South Orange calls for artists to beautify downtown

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Village Center Alliance, the village of South Orange and the South Orange Arts Advisory Council are announcing “The Music Walk Mural Project,” and a call for proposals for the new artwork that will be located along a pedestrian corridor between South Orange Avenue and Sloan Street Parking Lot.

Mike Mazel, co-chairman of the SOVCA Beautification Committee, said the initiative “is an exciting opportunity to showcase a bold, new piece of art in the heart of our downtown that celebrates our diversity and love of music.”

The group is working with the newly formed citizens group the South Orange Arts Advisory Council to beautify the district by creating a welcoming environment for residents and visitors to enjoy. Music Walk is one of several new sites identified that are or will become available for public art installations in the near future and is unique because of its shape and function linking two commercial areas in South Orange.

The group will accept proposals from local and regional professional artists and artist teams that reflect the theme “Music Belongs to Everyone” and should be positive, uplifting, inclusive and welcoming.

The deadline for submitting proposals is April 15. The anticipated schedule has the work completed by July 30. For more details about submitting proposals, including budget guidelines, measurements and a site map, visit http://www.southorange.org/DocumentCenter/View/1698/Call-for-Mural-Art.