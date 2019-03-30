Student artists celebrated at Hall of Records in Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and the Art Educators of New Jersey welcomed 103 students from throughout Essex County to the Hall of Records for the AENJ student art exhibit on March 21.

During the month of March, the first-floor lobby of the Hall of Records was transformed into a student art gallery. Employees and visitors to the county building were treated to the colorful and lifelike portraits, paintings and drawings.

“Essex County has some very creative and talented student artists at all age levels from elementary to high school. The original artwork that is included in our exhibit is truly inspiring,” DiVincenzo said. “I am proud to have been a partner with the Art Educators of New Jersey to present this exhibit. This is an opportunity to promote our students’ positive achievements and enables the general public to see the talent in our schools.”

“This is a wonderful observance to emphasize the value of art education for children of all ages and encourage support for art programs in our public schools,” said Catherine Kondreck, chairwoman of the 2019 Art Educators of New Jersey Essex County Exhibit. “These students have worked very hard and it is wonderful to have them receive this recognition. Kudos to them and our county leaders for continuing to put Essex County and our children first!”

This year’s exhibiting students came from 15 different Essex County schools. The students whose drawings and paintings that were featured in the exhibit are as follows:

From Abington Avenue Elementary School in Newark were Adamari Rodriquez, Alejandro Echevarria, Daimer Chuya, Devin Toledo, Fabiana Martinez, Isabella Ruiz, Jonishka Ortiz, Karla Masin, Katelyn Vasquez, Lesly Caguana Tenezaca, Michaela Araua and Vivian Robles;

From Belleville High School were Abigail Baldeo, Angelina Rodriquez, Bryan Sanchez, Carla Cagandakan, Dario Duran, Erika Solis, Gabriel Pascual, Gabriela Rojas, Gwyneth Esteves, Kayla Modesto, Keyla Villacreces, Leidy Perez Garcia, Maria Chu, Mavi Liqaya, Natalie Marquez, Nathan Orozco, Pauline Luzaran, Stefany Fernandez, Trinidy Quintero and Xin Yin Chen;

From East Orange Community Charter School in East Orange were Amaya Strand, Anahi Morocho, Deandre Jean Vernet, Kenya Jean Pierre, Khalia Isabel Pimentel and Sydney Brown;

From Elliott Street Elementary School in Newark were Adianis Francisco, Brithany Romero, Crismery Guzman, Jonathan Cortez, Mariam Jaya, Nathaly Matule, Quayon Johnson, Rachel Torres, Stephanie Reyes, Stephanie Sanchez, Yamile Idrovo and Yenelvin Luciano;

From First Avenue School in Newark were Danell Perdomo, Joshua Perdomo, Lianna Pitam and Lindsay Flores;

From Glenfield Middle School in Montclair were Elizabeth Nahra, June Goldberg, Lila Miller and Olivia Beck;

From Glenwood Elementary School in Short Hills were Benjamin Zatz, Cailyn Mulvaney, Jacob Mathew, Noa Waxman, Sharanya Bhattacharya and Timothy Hansen;

From Jefferson Elementary School in Maplewood were Benjamin Spilberg, Cassia Luhrman, Gillian Crawford, Jake Whitehead, Joseph Kerner and Vogel Benoit Brutus;

From Liberty Middle School in West Orange were Daniel Garber and Nyla La Mar;

From Lincoln School in Newark were Emily Espinoza, Jasmine Guzman, Justin Contreras and Zahjamir Mack;

From Link Community Charter School in Newark were Jayden Halloway, Musir McQueen, Samara Wilson, Taylor Masekala, Uthman Amin and Zaynah Miller;

From Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School in Livingston were Benjamin Huppert, Jacob Elstein, Maya Margolis and Nava Chfitz;

From Roosevelt Middle School in West Orange were Emely Rodriguez and Rocio Ramirez;

From Trinity Academy in Caldwell were Bridget Castano, Carmen Haughton, Elizabeth Blenden, Katie King, Robert Bajkowski and Zoe Hunter; and

From West Essex Regional Middle School in North Caldwell were Jonah Ng, Marcus Wojcik, Natalynn Mariotti, Samantha DellaTerza, Sarah Data, Trey Wakeshima and Valerie Quinones.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Frieson