West Orange students show pride at annual expo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange students displayed their talents at the annual Pride Expo, sponsored by the Essex County Education Association and held at the Livingston Mall from March 15 to 22.

The West Orange High School award-winning boys’ and girls’ step teams performed at the opening ceremony on March 15 along with the Jubilee Choir.

Pride Essay winners were also announced: Kelly Elementary School third-grader Leena Abdelghany won a first-place award; Washington Elementary School fifth-grader Ayla Ramos won a first-place award; and WOHS freshman Nadolf Tagoe won a first-place award.

Special exhibits, including a 3-D display organized with Edison library media specialist Sandy Bochese and Liberty library media specialist Lisa Touzeau, highlighted students’ talents with the new technology at several West Orange schools. Artwork from across the district was mounted and various departments provided information about district programs.

Other highlights of the week included musical, dance and vocal performances from each school in the district.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD