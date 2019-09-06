West Orange Marching Mountaineers to debut new program Sept. 13

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers will debut their new fall program, “Which Witch,” on Friday, Sept. 13, during halftime at the WOHS v. JFK home game beginning at 7 p.m.

The Marching Mountaineers are fresh off their annual week at Band Camp and ready to take on another grueling performance and competition schedule.

According to band Director Lew Kelly, this year’s program will include selections from the musical “Wicked,” by Stephen Schwartz; “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” by Paul Dukas; “I’ve Put A Spell On You,” by Jay Hawkins; “Night on Bald Mountain,” by Modest Mussorgsky; and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” by Sting.