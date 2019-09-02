‘Mounds, Piles & Massings’ at Walsh Gallery

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Walsh Gallerywill present “Mounds, Piles & Massings,” a group exhibition curated by South Orange artist and curator Greg Leshe in collaboration with the Pierro Gallery of South Orange. The exhibition will be on view from Monday, Sept. 9, to Saturday, Oct. 19, with an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Seton Hall University, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

This exhibition looks at the human impulse to stack, pile and amass groupings of objects as both creative action and critical inquiry. The participating artists investigate a variety of themes within the notion of accumulation, including: consumer waste and climate change, Caribbean history and the Colonial economy of salt tied to slave labor, the “mixed reality” world we inhabit between physical and virtual contexts, consumerism, capitalism and copyright.

Participating artists include Cat Alden, Noa Charuvi, Kate Dodd, Deborah Jack, Vandana Jain, Daren Kendall, Robert Lach, Ann LePore, Leshe, Darren Lee Miller, John Pfahl, Elizabeth Riley and Kathryn Vajda.

Artist talks featuring Charuvi, Dodd and LePore will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. Admission and programs are free and open to the public. Further information on the Walsh Gallery and the exhibit can be found at https://library.shu.edu/walshgallery.