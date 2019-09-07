Luna Stage to launch American Voices Series with ‘Soo Jin Pretty Nail’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage kicks off its new American Voices Series — and the 2019-2020 season — with” Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more!),” written and performed by South Orange resident Susan Hyon and directed by David Skeist. This darkly comic work is inspired by Hyon’s childhood as the youngest of four unhappy Korean-American children in suburban Pennsylvania.

The show will run from Saturday, Sept. 21, to Monday, Oct. 7, with shows on Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. and Mondays at 7 p.m., at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange. To purchase tickets, visit www.lunastage.org.

Meet Soo Jin and Susan. Susan is the little engine that could pull herself out of a lousy small-town trainwreck only to speed headlong into another of her own making. And another. And another. And yet somehow she keeps chugging along, accumulating scars and the stories that go with them. Soo Jin is like that Korean exchange student who introduced everyone to Hello Kitty, Keropi and cute pencils. Upon hearing of Susan’s life as a new mom, Soo Jin appears, ready for a baby shower. Fresh off the boat — and out of the plastic surgeon’s chair — Soo Jin regales the audience with the virtue of beauty. She prays that Susan will maintain her youthful looks in the face of parenthood.

“Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more!)” is a play, a standup routine, a confession and a therapy session that will probably make you feel better about your life, the world and a good old-fashioned eye-lift.