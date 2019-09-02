Fall registration under way at SOMAS

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Fall catalogs are out and registration is under way at the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School. Classes have rolling start dates, with some starting in early September.

One highlight is “Can Investigative Journalism Save New Jersey?” — a discussion between WNYC’s Nancy Solomon and ProPublica’s Charles Orstein on Thursday, Oct. 10, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, film critic Stephen Whitty returns to the Adult School to celebrate the Halloween season with a presentation on “The American Horror Film.” Janet Mandel continues to bring her popular art history lectures to the SOMA community with “Paul Cezanne: Father of Modern Art” on Tuesday, Sept. 24; “Japonisme: The ‘Art of the Floating World’ Captivates the West” on Tuesday, Oct. 29; and “African American Artists: From the Great Migration to the Age of Obama – Part One” on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

In addition to the many perennial favorites, more than 35 new courses have been added to the roster this fall. “Now What? Career Coaching for a Happier You,” with Tracey Gutierrez; “The Art of Storytelling,” with Boo Trundle; and “Screenwriting 101,” with Dino Barlaam, are just a few.

SOMAS day trips continue with a “Guided Eco-Cruise Through the ‘Jewel of the Meadowlands’” on Saturday, Oct. 5; “Hudson Valley Autumn: CIA & Val-Kill” on Friday, Oct. 25, with a registration deadline of Sept. 25; and “Winterthur Wonders: Yuletide Tour & ‘Costuming The Crown’ Exhibit” on Friday, Dec. 13, with a registration deadline of Nov. 13.

Complete class schedules and course information can be found at www.somadultschool.org.

Registrations are taken online, by phone at 973-378-7620 or in person at the Adult School Office, located at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave., Room A110, Maplewood.