Don’t miss the Glenmont Garden Party

WEST ORANGE, NJ — If you love the natural colors of summer and have a curiosity about N.J. legend Thomas Alva Edison, the Glenmont Garden Party is for you.

Friends of Thomas Edison National Historical Park will hold a garden party on the lawn of Glenmont, Edison’s home in Llewellyn Park, 12 Honeysuckle Ave., West Orange, on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tour the newly refurbished gardens, and enjoy local food, music and a signature cocktail. This event will be held rain or shine under a tent.

To purchase tickets, visit www.friendsofedison.org.