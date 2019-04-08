Sharey Tefilo-Israel launches art gallery

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Richard Koch, a long-time member of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, is a fine art photographer accustomed to showing his work. He also notices blank walls and imagines filling them with artwork. Some blank space at TSTI gave him an idea for his lifelong synagogue community: creating an art gallery for TSTI, with the first show featuring art created by members of the congregation. This idea will become reality when TSTI holds a gallery opening reception on Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. with more than 90 original pieces in various media on display.

With the support of the temple board and Rabbi Daniel Cohen, Koch assembled a diverse committee of art teachers and collectors, fellow artists and others to develop the TSTI Gallery project. They are Felix Aarts, Bonnie Garely, teenager Quinn Joy, Kelly Leight, Jeffrey Lindberg, Arnold Rintzler, architectural adviser Mark Schaevitz, Lisa Suss and Gail Szenes. Koch said the committee has received enthusiastic support from TSTI’s various cohorts and the religious school as well.

A museum-quality hanging system is being installed in all common areas to display artwork in the front and school entrances, and the hallways leading to the library and to the mansion. The system will accommodate up to 96 distinct works of art. Members may submit up to three pieces for consideration in all painting media, photography, drawing, sculpture and mixed media. The initial, members-only exhibit will be displayed through June 6.

“The TSTI art gallery has tremendous potential for the community,” Koch said. “We hope to eventually exhibit art that also educates, with themes such as civil rights. We also want to have a show for the wider Essex County art community and possibly one that showcases artwork by local teens.”

Future plans also include a loaner program to exhibit Jewish art along the hallway leading from the school to the mansion; members would lend their Jewish art to TSTI for a period of one year to display.

Koch, a West Orange native and current resident, traces his temple membership back to his childhood; he became a bar mitzvah when the synagogue was in East Orange. His son also became a bar mitzvah at TSTI — with the party held in the mansion — and his daughter attended TSTI’s religious school when the family lived in Maplewood. Koch served on the TSTI board for several years in the 1980s.

For more information, visit www.tsti.org.