MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Glee Club is looking for men who sing — in the shower, in the car, anytime, anywhere, simply because they love it. The club will host its annual open sing on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7:45 p.m. at the DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood.

No pressure, no auditions — just a chance to meet the guys and singe a few songs. It’s what men who sing do.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact info@maplewoodgleeclub.com.