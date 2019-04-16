‘Salt in My Soul’ at Words Bookstore

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Visit Words Bookstore, 179 Maplewood Ave. in Maplewood, on Tuesday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. to hear Diane Shader Smith discuss her daughter’s memoir, “Salt in My Soul: An Unfinished Life.” The book was published posthumously after author Mallory Smith died at age 25 from cystic fibrosis.

In the memoir, Mallory Smith writes about normal high school and college issues juxtaposed against living with chronic illness. She kept a private journal with more than 2,500 pages of writing for more than 10 years, with instructions to publish it after her death. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Stanford, club volleyball player and published author, she accomplished so much in her short life despite 67 hospitalizations ranging from weeks to months.